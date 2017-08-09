The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Tackles Tom D'Agostino, "CLIP!" and So Much More

The stars of The Real Housewives of New York City assembled once more to rehash a season's worth of fun, fights and marriage deconstruction. It wouldn't be a trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City reunion without some marriage drama and of course a lot of that had to do with Luann de Lesseps and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom D'Agostino.

"What is this obsession with Tom?" Luann said.

"Any one of 10 things that he has ever said to you, I would be crying in the bathroom," Bethenny Frankel said to Luann.

"Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?" Luann said.

Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Carole Radziwill were all on hand to rehash the season with Andy Cohen.