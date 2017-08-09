Who Should the Next Bachelor Be? Rachel and Bryan Make Their Pick

"I complimented Peter in the fact that he is able to stay true to himself," she told E! News' Zuri Hall to clarify the comments she made during Monday's finale about how the Bachelor format might not be right for Peter. "He's doing it on his own pace, and that's great. When I talked about that, I was basically saying you can't do that--I mean, you can stay at your own pace, but you've got to take a leap of faith and let yourself go."

But Rachel and Bryan do have a guy in mind who would be good at being the Bachelor.

"Alex!" Bryan revealed. "He's a very smart guy, good-looking. I think he would make the most interesting season. He's got that quirky personality."

Watch the video above to find out who some other season 13 contestants are rooting for, then scroll for our thoughts!