Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Company Is Worth $420 Million, Kris Jenner Says

Kylie Jenner is well on her way to becoming a billionaire.
Kris Jenner told WWD that her daughter's business Kylie Cosmetics, which includes her coveted Lip Kits, has made $420 million in retail sales since its official launch 18 months ago. The company is projected to make $386 million in 2017—a 25 percent increase, the outlet reported Wednesday.
Kylie, who turns 20 on Thursday, released her first Lip Kits in late 2015 as a test line and established her company's name a few months later. The Lip Kits, her signature product, are so popular that new editions often sell out instantly after being introduced online—typically by Kylie herself, via Snapchat.
Rainer Hosch for WWD
"In the beginning I didn't really know what my vision was," Kylie told WWD. "I didn't know if I wanted to keep my whole line the same, consistent. And then I think I realized over time that I like to switch it up, so I just wanted, that's where I kind of started creating my collections and just changing all my vials pink if I wanted to and doing fun unit cartons and just really, just having fun with the line."
Initially, Kylie was not sure people would like her products.
"Launch day, I refreshed the page about a minute after we launched and everything was sold out," she said. "I thought there was a glitch at first."
"I think people were surprised that the brand is so successful because it's something that Kylie's created but didn't really expect the whole business to be the perfect storm. One they tried it, saw it, wore it, were able to experiment with it, and it's such a great product and it's so well done, it just kind of exploded and I think that people were thinking, 'Oh, OK, is she really a player in this business?' And I think she proved that she is."
"Kylie is hardworking, creative, focused and she has the most amazing work ethic of anybody I'd ever met in my life and she really considers this her true passion, but an honor and a huge responsibility," Kris continued. "And I see that and I think, 'This is my little mogul. She's amazing.'"
