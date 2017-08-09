FX Boss on the Future of Louie, Katrina: American Crime Story and Fargo

Brace yourselves: There might not ever be another season of Louis C.K.'s critical hit comedy Louie. FX's John Landgraf made that proclamation at the 2017 TCA summer press tour.

"I really don't have any update on season six. I think it's possible there will never be another season of Louie," Landgraf said. But! And this is a big but, Landgraf also said he's entirely possible there will be more season over the next few decades. He's in constant communications with Louis C.K. because of the comedian's overall deal with FX.

"I think he had run out of things to say," Landgraf said.

"I think if it it ever comes back it will be a really different show. I've got my fingers crossed. I still talk to him…it hasn't come up for a while," he said.