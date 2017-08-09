Rachel Lindsay Looks Back at What It Meant to Be the First Black Star of The Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay may have successfully found love on The Bachelorette, but her engagement to Bryan Abasolo wasn't the only thing to come out of season 13 for her.

"I think what's shocked me the most is the platform that I've had," Lindsay told E! News' Zuri Hall. "How I've been a role model for young women whether it's professionally, or younger girls, or African American girls. That's something I didn't expect, and that's been really beautiful."

Even in her position as the first black Bachelorette—which she calls "humbling"—Rachel says she didn't set out to be a role model.

"I did this selfishly to find love, but at the same time, I've been able to represent myself as an African American woman, and that's been beautiful."