Rachel Lindsay Looks Back at What It Meant to Be the First Black Star of The Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay may have successfully found love on The Bachelorette, but her engagement to Bryan Abasolo wasn't the only thing to come out of season 13 for her. 

"I think what's shocked me the most is the platform that I've had," Lindsay told E! News' Zuri Hall. "How I've been a role model for young women whether it's professionally, or younger girls, or African American girls. That's something I didn't expect, and that's been really beautiful." 

Even in her position as the first black Bachelorette—which she calls "humbling"—Rachel says she didn't set out to be a role model. 

"I did this selfishly to find love, but at the same time, I've been able to represent myself as an African American woman, and that's been beautiful." 

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, Brian Abasolo

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

Lindsay and Abasolo got engaged on Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette, and during a conference call with reporters on Monday, Abasolo admitted that part of what he loves about Rachel is how much everybody seems to love her. 

"What nobody got to see was I believe in our second encounter at the mansion, I told Rachel that she's so easy to talk to, every single guy in that house would walk away from a conversation with her thinking they were getting a rose because it went so great," he said. "And I just think that's a tribute to, you know, Rachel's genuineness and the fact that, you know, everybody gets along with her; it's like America loves her, it's like she really has a halo on top of her head.  She has this aura about her that everybody loves her." 

Bryan revealed that his song with Rachel is "Halo" by Beyonce, and that halo he imagined on Rachel's head was partly why he chose an engagement ring with a halo of diamonds. 

All together now: Awwww!

For a refresher on how other Bachelor and Bachelorette finales ended, keep on scrolling! 

Bachelor, Bachelorette Finales

ABC

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

Love is in the air...sometimes...for a few months, at least. Season after season of TV's most romantic reality show have come and gone. Some of them went well. Most of them...well let's just say it's the journey that counts. Let's take a look back at all the love connections made (or not) on the ABC reality hit! 

Alex Michel, Amanda Marsh, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 1 (March 2002)

Not even the first season of the entire franchise featured a proposal. Bachelor Alex Michel did not propose to Amanda Marsh, but he did pick her over Trista Rehn at the end of the six-episode season. They dated for a year before sadly breaking up.

Aaron Buerge, Helene Eksterowicz, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 2 (September 2002)

Anybody remember Aaron Buerge? He did propose to his chosen lady, Helene Eksterowicz (who we also don't remember)but they broke up after a few months.

Article continues below

Trista Rehn, Ryan Sutter, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelorette, Season 1 (January 2003)

Trista Rehn returned after "losing" season one of The Bachelor for her own shot at love, and boy did she find it! Runner-up Charlie Maher didn't stand a chance against Ryan Sutter, who Rehn then married in December of the same year. They are miraculously still together with two kids!

Andrew Firestone, Jen Schefft, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 3 (March 2003)

Andrew Firestone is the first Bachelor whose name we actually remember! Unfortunately, his relationship with Jen Schefft did not pan out after his proposal, because they broke up after just a few months.

Bob Guiney, Estella Gardinier, Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 4 (September 2003)

One of Trista's rejects from The Bachelorette, Bob Guiney,got his own time in the love-finding spotlight, but he didn't end up proposing to his winner, Estella Gardinier. He did, however, give her a promise ring, which is only one of the most high school things that has ever happened on this show. Their promise did not last long, and they broke up shortly after the show aired.

Article continues below

Bachelorette, Meredith Phillips, Ian McKee

ABC

The Bachelorette, Season 2 (January 2004)

Meredith Phillips got a second chance after sent home by Bob Guiney, and did get engaged to Ian McKee. Their relationship sadly only lasted a little over a year.

Jesse Palmer, Jessica Bowlin, Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 5 (April 2004)

Football player Jesse Palmer was known for being the first non-American Bachelor (because he was Canadian) and also for forgetting a woman's name during the first rose ceremony (which actually doesn't seem that hard to do). He eventually chose Jessica Bowlin over runner-up Tara Huckeby, but he didn't propose and they broke up after just a few weeks.

Byron Velvick, Mary Delgado, Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 6 (September 2004)

A tale of two Bachelors! As it turns out, Kaitlyn and Britt were not the first! Fisherman Byron Velvick (what a name!) won out over Jay Overbye when the women got the chance to vote. Byron proposed to Mary Delgado, who also competed in season four, in Spanish so that her Cuban parents could understand. She accepted, but they never actually married before breaking up in 2009.

Article continues below

Jen Schefft, Jerry Ferris, Bachelorette

ABC

The Bachelorette, Season 3 (January 2005)

Jen Schefft returned after her breakup with Andrew Firestone to sift through her own batch of suitors. In the end, she didn't pick any of them. Jerry Ferris did propose to her after she finally decided he was better than runner-up John Paul Merritt during the live final episode, but she rejected his proposal.

Charlie O'Connell, Sarah Brice, The Bachelor

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Bachelor, Season 7 (March 2005)

Actor (and Jerry O'Connell's little brother) Charlie O'Connell did not propose to Sarah Brice at the end of his season. They did, however, start dating. They broke up in 2007, got back together in 2008, then broke up again in 2010.

Travis Stork, Sarah Stone, Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 8 (January 2006)

Dr. Travis Stork did not propose to Sarah Stone during his season set in the oh-so-romantic city of Paris, and they broke up shortly after the show aired. Stork went on to appear on The Doctors and is married to another doctor, so he's probably doing just fine.

Article continues below

Lorenzo Borghese, Jennifer, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 9 (October 2006)

Prince Lorenzo Borgheze courted his bachelorettes in Rome, during a string of themed seasons. He did not propose to Jennifer Wilson, and they broke up after just a few months of dating. 

The Bachelor, Andrew Baldwin, Tessa Horst

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 10 (April 2007)

Naval officer Andrew Baldwin proposed to Tessa Horst during the finale, but they called off the engagement a month later. The relationship lasted another few months before they were done for good. 

Brad Womack, the Bachelor

Edward Herrera/ABC

The Bachelor, Season 11 (September 2007)

Brad Womack's (first) season is one of the show's most infamous seasons due to the fact that Brad didn't choose anyone. He rejected both DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft, and everybody went home alone after the most dramatic finale so far. 

Article continues below

Shayne Lamas, Matt Grant,The Bachelor

ABC/ADAM LARKEY

The Bachelor, Season 12 (March 2008)

British hunk Matt Grant proposed to Shayne Lamas in a relatively uneventful finale, drama-wise, aside from runner-up Chelsea Wanstrath calling Shayne "the fakest girl on the show." Even their break-up was perfectly amicable, and they claimed they would remain friends.  

DeAnna Pappas, Jesse Csincsak, The Bachelorette

ABC/ADAM LARKEY

The Bachelorette, Season 4 (May 2008)

After being rejected by Brad Womack, DeAnna Pappas managed to find love for one hot second with Jesse Csincsak, while Jason Mesnick was left as the runner-up. In a completely-the-opposite-of-shocking turn of events, DeAnna and Jesse broke up after just a few months of dating. 

Jason Mesnick, Molly Maloney, The Bachelor

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelor, Season 13 (January 2009)

In another infamous season finale, DeAnna Pappas' reject, Jason Mesnick, first proposed to Melissa Rycroft. He then changed his mind and asked original runner-up, Molly Malaney, for a second chance. They later got engaged, and are—you're never going to believe this—still together! They even have kids! 

Article continues below

The Bachlorette, Ed Swiderski, Jillian Harris

ABC/MARIO PEREZ

The Bachelorette, Season 5 (May 2009)

Jillian Harris, Jason Mesnick's reject and the first foreign/Canadian bachelorette, said yes to Ed Swiderski after he proposed to her in the finale. Ed might also be remembered for having to leave in week 5 in order to keep his new job with Microsoft, but he managed to return in week 7. That should have been a sign of true love or something, but Jillian and Ed were broken up a year later. Ed did recently get married though, so good for him! 

Jake Pavelka, Vienna Girardi, The Bachelor

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelor, Season 14 (January 2010)

Ah yes, The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love, aka the best themed season yet. Hot pilot and Jillian Harris reject Jake Pavelka endured many plane jokes in his search for love, eventually proposing to Vienna Girardi. They split a few months later. 

Ali Fedotowsky, Roberto Martinez

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelorette, Season 6 (May 2010)

After quitting on Jake Pavelka in order to keep her job, Ali Fedotowsky returned to the show and ended up engaged to Roberto Martinez. Their engagement lasted about a year and a half before they called it quits.  

Article continues below

Brad Womack, Emily Maynard, The Bachelor

ABC/MARK WESSELS

The Bachelor, Season 15 (January 2011)

Womack is back! After leaving season 11 alone, Brad Womack returned to try again. Things went a little better for him after proposing to Emily Maynard over Chantal O'Brien, though they broke up before the season was even done airing. They got back together later, and then broke up again just a couple months later. Poor Brad Womack. 

The Bachelorette, ASHLEY HEBERT, J.P.

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelorette, Season 7 (May 2011)

After losing out on Brad "Forever Alone" Womack, Ashley Hebert actually managed to successfully find love with J.P. Rosenbaum after rejecting Ben Flajnik. J.P. proposed in the finale, she said yes, and they were married on TV in 2012. They are magnificently still together with one kid! 

THE BACHELOR, BEN FLAJNIK, COURTNEY ROBERTSON

ABC/NICK RAY

The Bachelor, Season 16 (January 2012)

Winemaker and Ashley Hebert's runner-up Ben Flajnik did propose to Courtney Robertson in the season 16 finale, but they couldn't even wait for the show to finish airing before they broke up. They tried again, and even got engaged again, but they were over by October. Sad. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, EMILY MAYNARD, JEF HOLM

ABC

The Bachelorette, Season 8 (May 2012)

After breaking up with Brad Womack twice, Emily Maynard got a second (third?) chance when the show moved production to her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina so she could be near her daughter. She ended up engaged to Jef Holm after he proposed, but they only lasted til October. 

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, The Bachelor

Dave Hagerman/ABC

The Bachelor, Season 17 (January 2013)

Maynard's third place finisher, Sean Lowe, is actually another success story! He may have had a breakdown when saying goodbye to runner-up Lindsay Yenter, but it was clear that he and Catherine Giudici were meant to be. They got married in 2014 and they're still together, helping to keep love alive.  

The Bachelorette, Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried

ABC/Francisco Roman

The Bachelorette, Season 9 (May 2013)

Two in a row! Bridal stylist and Sean Lowe reject Desiree Hartsock may have still been heartbroken over Brooks Forester having left because he didn't love her, but she said yes when Chris Siegfried proposed in the season finale. They were married in January 2015 and are still together! 

Article continues below

The Bachelor, Juan Pablo Galavis, Nikki Ferrell

ABC/Rick Rowell

The Bachelor, Season 18 (January 2014)

Oh Juan Pablo Galavis. He was not exactly the most popular bachelor, even though he seemed like he could be after Desiree Hartsock sent him packing. He just ended up making a lot of women angry, and for the first time since season 11, he did not propose at the end of his season. He did ask Nikki Ferrell to continue to date him, rejecting Clare Crawley. Juan Pablo and Nikki ended up on Couples Therapy, but nothing could save them. They broke up in October. 

The Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman, Josh Murray

ABC/Javier Pesquera

The Bachelorette, Season 10 (May 2014)

Andi Dorfman made quite the impression when she told off Juan Pablo and left before he had the chance to send her home. Her season was equally memorable, partly in thanks to runner-up Nick Viall calling her out during the finale for sleeping with him when she wasn't going to pick him. She ended up engaged to Josh Murray, but they only lasted a few months before calling it off.

Chris Soules, Whitney Bischoff, Bachelor

ABC/Nicole Kohl

The Bachelor, Season 19 (January 2015)

Chris "Prince Farming" Soules was a fan favorite during Andi's season, and honestly we thought that he and Whitney Bischoff could last forever when he proposed to her in the finale. Unfortunately, they barely made it further than one Dancing with the Stars season, which was a bummer. 

Article continues below

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

James Devaney/GC Images

The Bachelorette, Season 11 (May 2015)

Kaitlyn Bristowe started off as one of two bachelorettes with Britt Nilsson, but won the vote to stay on the show. She became possibly the show's most controversial contestant ever by bringing on former consestant Nick Viall a few weeks into the season, sleeping with him, and then having to tell the other guys. In the end, she chose exactly who we thought she'd choose from day one: Shawn Booth. Nick was left heartbroken again

The Bachelor, Ben Higgins, Lauren B.

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 20 (January 2016)

Ben Higgins committed what some would call a major Bachelor no no when he told both of his final two women that he loved them. That made it all the more painful when he dumped JoJo Fletcher and proposed to Lauren Bushnell. Ben and Lauren have since called things off, and we kinda blame the question mark at the end of their reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, The Bachelorette

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

The Bachelorette, Season 12 (May 2016)

As if JoJo Fletcher was ever going to pick anyone other than Jordan Rodgers. We actually struggled to remember who else even made it to the last few weeks of her season, because Jordan was the frontrunner from the moment he stepped out of the limo. Robby? We think the runner up's name was Robby. Jordan and JoJo are still together as far as we know. 

Article continues below

The Bachelor Season 21 Finale, Nick Viall, Vanessa

ABC

The Bachelor, Season 21 (January 2017)

Nick Viall finally got his chance to choose, and after a fairly tumultuous and very emotional season, he picked the only girl who puked during a gravity-free date in the sky. Nick and Vanessa Grimaldi are still going strong all these months later. 

The Bachelorette

ABC

The Bachelorette, Season 13 (May 2017)

Dallas attorney and Bachelor season 12 second runner-up Rachel Lindsay had one hell of an emotional finale thanks to her intense break up and reunion with Peter Kraus, but after many tears, she ended up happily picking & accepting a proposal from Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo

The Bachelorette will return in 2018 on ABC. 

