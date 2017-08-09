Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo of Her Third Son, "Baby Lo"

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son into the world over the weekend, and now she's finally introducing him to her fans and followers.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to post the first photo of her son, holding him on her chest and giving us a glimpse of the back of his thick head of hair.

"Baby Lo," she captioned the photo with a heart emoji, likely referencing his last name "Lopez." However, Kailyn admitted on Twitter that she still hasn't named the newborn just yet.