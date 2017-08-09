Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo of Her Third Son, "Baby Lo"

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son into the world over the weekend, and now she's finally introducing him to her fans and followers.
The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to post the first photo of her son, holding him on her chest and giving us a glimpse of the back of his thick head of hair.
"Baby Lo," she captioned the photo with a heart emoji, likely referencing his last name "Lopez." However, Kailyn admitted on Twitter that she still hasn't named the newborn just yet.
Though she revealed the baby's father is Chris Lopez, a source told E! News that she "really has nothing to do with Chris," and she "plans on raising the baby on her own."
Baby Lo joins big brothers Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, Kailyn's sons from her previous relationships to Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.
In fact, after giving birth over the weekend, she proudly tweeted out, "Mother of boys," with a blue heart. She also shared photos of all three boys to Instagram today.
"Nothing compares," she captioned the pic, adding, "#motherofboys #momx3."
Meanwhile, Kailyn first announced her pregnancy on her blog this past February.
"Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait," she wrote at the time. "My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."