Aaron Carter Gets Emotional While Revealing What Happened When He Shared His Sexuality With Ex Madison Parker

Aaron Carter revealed he's bisexual in a candid social media post over the weekend, and now he's diving a bit deeper into what prompted him to go public about it.

Calling into The Bert Show this morning, the 29-year-old said he's known he was bisexual since he was 12 or 13-years-old, saying he had his first sexual experience with a male when he was 17.

"To be honest, I've been thinking about it for years. I just felt like it was something that I needed to do," he said of coming out about his sexuality. "It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7 this year."