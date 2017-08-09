Aaron Carter Gets Emotional While Revealing What Happened When He Shared His Sexuality With Ex Madison Parker

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Aaron Carter revealed he's bisexual in a candid social media post over the weekend, and now he's diving a bit deeper into what prompted him to go public about it.
Calling into The Bert Show this morning, the 29-year-old said he's known he was bisexual since he was 12 or 13-years-old, saying he had his first sexual experience with a male when he was 17.
"To be honest, I've been thinking about it for years. I just felt like it was something that I needed to do," he said of coming out about his sexuality. "It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7 this year."
He continued, "The process is at your own pace and is when you feel comfortable. There might be a lot of people who don't agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do."
In fact, he said he was "shocked" by the outpouring of support from his fans and followers.
However, the day after he came out about his sexuality on social media, news also broke that he had split from girlfriend Madison Parker.
Aaron grew emotional while talking about it. "To be honest, I'm alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship," he began as his voice cracked. "Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup."
He explained how Parker split from him after he addressed his sexuality with her. "I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to]," he said. "And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways."
As for his future, Carter says he's "a single man now," noting, "Whether I should be with a woman or a man is my decision, no one else's."