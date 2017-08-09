Tiger Woods to Enter DUI Offender Program After Florida Arrest

by Samantha Schnurr

Tiger Woods

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Months after his Florida arrest, Tiger Woods will likely enter a first-time DUI offender program.

The pro golfer did not appear in court in Palm Beach Gardens for his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday. On his behalf, attorney Douglas Duncan met with court personnel and reset the next hearing for October 25. According to a reported plea deal worked out with the state prosecutors, Woods will likely enter into Palm Beach County's first-time DUI offender program.

"The Program is an important effort to make our community safer by ensuring that drivers prosecuted for first-time DUIs (for both alcohol and drug use) have their underlying substance abuse issues addressed. Defendants accept responsibility for their actions, our streets are safer, and taxpayers benefit from fewer trials and lower costs to our criminal justice system," state attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement. 

According to Aronberg's statement, the defendant is required to plead guilty at arraignment to reckless driving. The state prosecutor may not prosecute him for his driving under the influence charge if he meets the conditions of the state's requirements, including "DUI school, victim impact panels, and 12 months of probation, which includes a ban on alcohol and drug possession and consumption." 

Tiger Woods, Mug Shot, Mugshot

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Woods was arrested in the early morning of May 29 for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Fla. According to the Palm Beach County's booking sheet, the pro golfer had an unlawful blood alcohol level at the time.

He later released a public statement, attributing the incident to an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," he said. 

The athlete once again took to social media in June to confirm he had sought professional help. "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," he wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

In early July, he confirmed he had completed an out-of-state intensive program. 

