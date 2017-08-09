Robert Pattinson Recalls Riding in Trunks of Cars to Avoid Paparazzi

He's Robert Pattinson, super spy.

At least, based on the way he says he maneuvered around soon after becoming a major star thanks to Twilight.

According to GQ magazine, which features the actor on the cover of its September 2017 issue, he took extreme measures to escape the paparazzi and what the outlet called the "nightmare of his vampire franchise-induced fame." It reported that during the height of the "Twilight madness," Pattinson rode around in the trunks of cars "constantly."

GQ also reported that the actor "had his friends call Ubers while he traded outfits with them in the restaurant bathroom, so that photographers wouldn't know which car he got into, and then he sent all the Ubers in different directions." The outlet said that he once kept five rental cars in parking lots around town and that if he was being followed, he'd change his clothes and drive away in one of the vehicles.