Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Head Back to Camp Winnipesaukee With Keegan-Michael Key and Billy Crystal

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are back in their camp beds.

As is customary for this late-night dynamic duo, the Tonight Show host and Grammy winner put on their wigs and resumed life at Camp Winnipesaukee. During Tuesday night's sketch, the pre-teen BFF characters delayed going to sleep by first playing a round of "two truths and lie."

For Justin, that meant revealing his inner musical desires. "I don't secretly wish I was in Color Me Badd," he claimed before Jimmy Fallon called him out. "Last one's a lie," the host quipped. "Yeah, don't tell anybody!" Justin retorted.

Soon, it was time for the first sing-a-long of the night to "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes. However, their joint serenade was interrupted by their camp counselor, Mr. Fletcher, played this time by Keegan-Michael Key. "It sounded like you were just drowning in a lake," the comedian told the two caught red-handed.

"Listen up, you little bozo the clowns plural," he continued with a threat. "You're going to lose your snack shack privileges."