Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Head Back to Camp Winnipesaukee With Keegan-Michael Key and Billy Crystal

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are back in their camp beds. 

As is customary for this late-night dynamic duo, the Tonight Show host and Grammy winner put on their wigs and resumed life at Camp Winnipesaukee. During Tuesday night's sketch, the pre-teen BFF characters delayed going to sleep by first playing a round of "two truths and lie." 

For Justin, that meant revealing his inner musical desires. "I don't secretly wish I was in Color Me Badd," he claimed before Jimmy Fallon called him out. "Last one's a lie," the host quipped. "Yeah, don't tell anybody!" Justin retorted. 

Soon, it was time for the first sing-a-long of the night to "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes. However, their joint serenade was interrupted by their camp counselor, Mr. Fletcher, played this time by Keegan-Michael Key. "It sounded like you were just drowning in a lake," the comedian told the two caught red-handed. 

"Listen up, you little bozo the clowns plural," he continued with a threat. "You're going to lose your snack shack privileges."

In between gaffes, the trio sometimes had a hard time keeping a straight face or breaking character. "Does Mr. Fletcher look different to you?" Fallon asked, knowing this was Key's first appearance as Fletcher. The star certainly made the character his own with subtle high kicks and splits. "Way more theatrical," Fallon quipped. Theatrical—and a bit racy. 

While scratching his entire body, Key revealed he "accidentally rubbed poison ivy all over my nut sack." As he left to deal with that mystery ailment, the pals were soon joined by a fellow camper—Billy from Camp Buttonwood, played by an unshaven Billy Crystal

"You're 12. Why do you have a beard?" Fallon observed. "I didn't when the sketch started," the iconic funny man responded. 

As the grand finale, the trio partied the night away to Gloria Estefan's "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You." Meanwhile, thanks to the ending credits, we learned Mr. Fletcher found out his itch wasn't from poison ivy. 

