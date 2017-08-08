Watch Will Smith and James Corden Get Jiggy With It on Carpool Karaoke: The Series Premiere

Carpool Karaoke just seriously pumped up the volume!

James Corden teamed up with Will Smith for the first episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which premiered tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Apple Music—and we've got the first six minutes of the fast-moving and fun-filled ride-along.

The pair banter back and forth in between musical numbers and even get a visit from the University of Southern California's legendary marching band, Spirit of Troy.

While riding together, the duo get jiggy to the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Boom! Shake the Room" and of course, "Getting Jiggy Wit' It."