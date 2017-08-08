We Dare You Not to Fall in Love With This Young Dirty Dancing Duo on America's Got Talent

After meeting in dance class a year and a half ago, Artyon and Paige have become BFFs and even hope to marry each other when they get older.
"We've already started planning our wedding. We want it in Hawaii in a palace or by the beach," Paige explained to the cameras. "I want my ring to be a diamond ring. I want a long, sparkly dress. And I want, like, really high heels with diamonds on it."
As for Artyon, he's a little concerned about the price tag for such an elaborate celebration that must also include a dog fashion show.
"So that's why we just need to win the million dollars from America's Got Talent," Paige explained. Brilliant!
After a brief deliberation from the judges, this duo made it through to the next round. In other words, that big no vote from Simon Cowell after their initial audition is easily forgiven.
America's Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.