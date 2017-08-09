WAGS Miami Stars' Hottest Pics: The Ladies Are Bringing the Heat in Barely There Bikinis!

The women of WAGS Miami are back and hotter than ever!

To be the wife or girlfriend of an athlete means that you have to have confidence. Lets just say that these ladies have more than enough of that to go around.

The ladies from season one, Claudia Sampedro, Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Metisha Schaefer, Darnell Thibodeaux, Astrid Bavaresco and Hencha Voigt, along with newcomers Faven Liuget and Kayla Cox, are bringing the heat to Miami...and their Instagram pages.

Now that the season two premiere is right around the corner, check out the photo gallery below to see all of the hot pics of the WAGS Miami stars!