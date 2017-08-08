James Corden Can't Stop Gushing Over Filming Carpool Karaoke: The Series Premiere With Will Smith

While Corden and his team had no trouble finding celebs willing to get behind the wheel, fellow executive producer Ben Winston admitted that they still felt the pressure to deliver for Apple Music, considering they're one of streaming service's first original series. "When Apple Music sits down with you and Jimmy Iovine sits with you, and he says, 'Right, we want Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music. We want 20 episodes. We're ready to back it,' on the one hand, you should go out and celebrate and have an amazing night," he said. "On the other hand, you just get so nervous at the idea that you've got to make 20 episodes and it's a huge series for Apple."

The first episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is available now on Apple Music. New episodes will premiere every Tuesday.