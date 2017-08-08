Listen Up, Directioners! Liam Payne Says One Direction Will Reunite

One Direction have a whole lot of history, and according to Liam Payne, they're not finished yet.

The boy band heartthrobs went their separate ways back in late 2015, announcing an indefinite hiatus after the release of their fifth album Made in the A.M., and while we've watched all of the boys find success on their own since, we can't help but wonder when (and if) the group will be getting back together.

The "Strip That Down" singer, having gone solo like the rest of his bandmates, stopped by Buzzfeed to show off what makes him beautiful by playing with some adorable puppies and talking about the future of 1D.

"I think we will reunite at some point in the future. I'm sure," Liam said. "We have to! We have an album that we haven't even toured yet and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys." Time to take a sigh of relief.