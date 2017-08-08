The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Spill on the Ring, Wedding Planning, & Life After the Show

Rachel and Bryan are happy as can be after last night's Bachelorette finale.

E! News caught up with the newly (publicly) engaged couple this morning, after their first night of being able to be out in public as an actual couple, and it seems like everything is going just great so far.

"It feels so good," Rachel told E! News' Zuri Hall. "Light."

"Liberating," Bryan added.

We watched Bryan pop the question twice during last night's broadcast—once in Spain as they filmed the finale, and then again on the live show as he presented her with the ring she hadn't been able to wear for several months. But the couple isn't rushing into anything.

"We are waiting, but we are thinking," Rachel explained about the wedding plans. "I personally would like a winter wedding next year."

Rachel also explained that she's handing off the plans to somebody else.

"I got my guy, so I'll have a planner do everything else," she said.