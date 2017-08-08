Inside Rachel Lindsay's Controversial Bachelorette Finale: Did She Make the Right Choice?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
World of Dance, Les Twins, Eva Igo, Swing Latino

World of Dance Finale: Who Took Home the Top Prize?

James Corden, Will Smith, Carpool Karaoke

Watch Will Smith and James Corden Get Jiggy With It on Carpool Karaoke: The Series Premiere

Artyon and Paige, America's Got Talent

We Dare You Not to Fall in Love With This Young Dirty Dancing Duo on America's Got Talent

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The wait is finally over!

The Bachelorette season finale aired on Monday evening, and after months of secrecy, fans finally saw who Rachel Lindsay chose to marry—Bryan Abasolo!

While Rachel is very happy with her choice, in the finale she seemed to struggle with letting Peter Kraus go after he wasn't ready to propose. Which has a lot of people asking if she sold out to get that ring?

But Rachel is standing firm in her love for Bryan and has explained that it was about way more than just a ring. "That's not what it was for me. There were other deep rooted issues," the star confessed during the finale.

Her fiance Bryan isn't worried about her decision either. "Specifically that part I felt frustrated. I felt frustrated for her that she had to go through that," he admitted.

"I was like, 'He's like my best friend.' And I heard myself say that and I was like, 'Ok girl you're gone,'" Rachel revealed. The couple is enjoying their engagement and have no plans decided, but Rachel admits she wants a winter wedding.

Watch Rachel Lindsay's Engagement on The Bachelorette

Get all of the latest details on the happy couple in the E! News clip above!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Rachel Lindsay , The Bachelorette , Top Stories , Couples
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.