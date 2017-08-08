OMG! Brie Bella Shares Hilarious Breast Feeding Story: "I Milked Myself Like a Cow!"

We are seriously LOL-ing over this TMI moment!

Brie Bella took to her YouTube channel this week to share a hilarious story about breastfeeding her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson while staying at her cousin's house in San Diego.

"In the middle of the night as you all know, I do a little pumping. Well, guess who forgot their pumping heads?" the Total Bellas star says in the video while lying next to Birdie. "So guess what I did? I sat there, and I was in a lot of pain…I was in a lot of pain and I was like, ‘Well, pumps had to just like come into existence not long ago, what did people do back in the day, right Bird?' I was really thinking about this. I was thinking, ‘How do they pump cows?'"