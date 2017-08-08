Why Luann de Lesseps Chose Switzerland as Her Post-Divorce Destination

Luann de Lesseps is getting by with a little help from her friends.

It's been nearly a week since the Real Housewives of New York City star announced the end of her short-lived marriage to Tom D'Agostino, shortly thereafter escaping to Switzerland for a bit of relief from the drama at home.

Luann is traveling with son Noel and daughter Victoria, and a source tells E! News she's met up with a few longtime pals who she "trusts" and have "nothing to do with the show." Our insider explains, "She's still struggling, of course, with sadness and disappointment but she's trying to come to peace with it."

(Over the weekend, de Lesseps and D'Agostino came together to simultaneously deny reports of abuse and infidelity.)