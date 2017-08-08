Empire Season 4: A Prince Homage and Jussie Smollett's Directorial Debut

Empire is paying homage in its fourth season.

The cast and producers were on hand during the Fox portion of the TCA summer press tour and revealed that the fourth episode of the upcoming season will feature music by the late pop singer, which is a departure from most episodes that feature music original to Empire.

"I might have to press out this curl, have to give you a real flip for a moment, but it'll be fun," Jussie Smollett told a small group of reporters after the show's panel. He explained that the episode is the brainchild of executive producer Sanaa Hamri, who is also responsible for several of Prince's music videos.