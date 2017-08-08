Beyoncé Photographed at the Gym With Jay-Z as She Continues Working Fitness Back Into Her Routine

Beyoncé can't stop, won't stop!

The superstar has been slowly but surely working fitness back into her busy schedule after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June, and Jay-Z has been right by her side, motivating each other along the way.

In fact, the couple was photographed headed to a gym in Los Angeles today alongside BFF Kelly Rowland. Bey covered up in a pair of black workout leggings and a beige sweatshirt, wearing a hood as she entered and exited the gym. She matched Jay, who also went under cover in black sweatpants with a beige sweatshirt and hood. Kelly, on the other hand, wore a pair of black biker shorts with a gray sports bra and a hat.