All the Ikea Rugs That Could Be Jon Snow’s Coat

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tamra Judge, Eddie Judge, Wedding

Tamra Judge Posts Cryptic Note About Renewing Her Vows With Eddie Judge, One Day After Her Estranged Daughter Publicly Slammed Her

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne Is in a ''Really Good Place'' and Moving Toward a Romance With Music Producer J.R. Rotem

ESC: Jenna Dewan-Tatum (EMBARGO) Campaign

Jenna Dewan Tatum's Been Wearing This 1 Piece for 30 Years

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jon Snow, Game of Thrones

HBO

As if you needed another reason to shop at IKEA, here's a new one to add to the list.

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, you love everything about the show, from its drama and dragons, down to Jon Snow's wardrobe. Well, according to costume designer Michele Clapton, those iconic furry capes that keep the Night's Watch warm are actually rugs from IKEA.

That's right. They're dressing everyone's favorite TV character with the same stuff you'd use to cover up your floor. And it could cost as low as $15.

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 7 First Look: Check Out the New Pics

According to Esquire, Clapton spoke about the rugs during a talk at the Getty Museum to an enthusiastic crowd. "We take anything we can. We cut, and then we shaved them, and then we added strong leather straps, and breakdown, which is like a religion on Game of Thrones."

Surprised? So are we. We're even a bit... inspired. The exact product may not have been revealed, but here are all the IKEA rugs that could be Jon Snow's coat. Keep scrolling for options that could link you and Kit Harrington together forever...or until you redecorate.

ESC: Jon Snow, Game of Thrones Rugs

IKEA

Alhede Rug, High Pile, $79.99

ESC: Jon Snow, Game of Thrones Rugs

IKEA

Adum Rug, High Pile, Off-White, $49.99

ESC: Jon Snow, Game of Thrones Rugs

IKEA

Hampen Rug, High Pile, Gray, $9.99

Article continues below

ESC: Jon Snow, Game of Thrones Rugs

IKEA

Rens Rug, Sheepskin, White, $29.99

ESC: Jon Snow, Game of Thrones Rugs

IKEA

Sejling Rug, Sheepskin, Gray, $49.99

ESC: Jon Snow, Game of Thrones Rugs

IKEA

Tejn Rug, White, $14.99

Article continues below

And you don't need to put these rugs on your body to test out the costume trend that's almost as famous as Jon Snow's hair. These rugs look as good on as they do next to a fire place or draped over a white, leather couch. 

Winter is coming, after all. 

TAGS/ Kit Harington , Game Of Thrones , Life/Style , Home , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.