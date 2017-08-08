Catherine Zeta Jones Celebrates Son Dylan's 17th Birthday With Adorable Montage of Family Videos

ESC: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one happy mom.

The Fued star took to Instagram, sharing an adorable video montage of her son Dylan Douglas, in honor of his 17th birthday.

"Don't ˋSTART ME UP' on how much I love you," the 47-year-old actress captioned her video. The montage, set to the song "Start Me Up" by Dylan's idols, The Rolling Stones, features his father, Michael Douglas, grandfather, Kirk Douglas, and younger sister, Carys Douglas.

"Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life" Catherine added. "17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @dy1and."

Earlier this year, the Academy Award-winning actress sat down with Jimmy Kimmel, revealing Dylan and her 14-year-old daughter Carys want to get into show business.

"You know, I know it's going to be hard for them, because they've got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!" Catherine shared.

"They go to summer camp every year—they do like three musicals and straight plays—and they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."

Happy 17th Birthday Dylan!

