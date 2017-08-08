How Will The Gifted Fit Into the Larger X-Men Universe?

"I guess I'd say in our world, one of the things we'll be unpacking is the specific relationship of this group of characters to the X-Men. And it's in the trailer: The X-Men are gone. And that's not a dodge. The X-Men are gone…It's a thing in the show and we're going to be exploring it," he admitted. "And it's a huge deal to these guys and it's a huge deal to the world. It's one of the central mysteries of the show and one of the things that we'll be exploring…There's not going to be a situation where the television show is driving the movies or the movies are driving the television show because the mythology that we're telling specifically avoids that, but it doesn't avoid it by pretending that…the X-Men are just doing stuff over there."

But just because Wolverine or Magneto won't be making cameos, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to fanboys to geek out over in The Gifted. "In this world, there's a thing called the X-Men team, right? There's a group of people that sometimes wear uniforms and sometimes don't wear uniforms and are lead by a bald guy in a wheelchair, right? that's a thing," Nix said. "To anybody who's saying it's X-Men adjacent, I give you Polaris, queen of magnetism. She is not a minor character, she's a major character. Blink, she's a major character."