How Hollywood's Stars Wear Their Curls

ESC: Rihanna

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Whether you're transitioning between straight and curly, or you're bored with your signature go-to, this is the article for you.

Curly hair is versatile, but it doesn't always feel like it. Heat damage and lack of effective products are the enemies to anyone's curl pattern. After twenty minutes of twisting, braiding and staring at a mirror, in front of a mirror, so you can see the back of your head, you just throw your hands up and bun it, right? On a day-to-day, this is efficient. But, what about your best friend's wedding or your crush's BBQ? A bun? Nope, it won't do.

Photos

Drugstore Hair Products Celebrity Hairstylists Swear by

Fortunately, there's a silver lining. We're seeing more natural hair texture on the red carpet than ever before. Celebrity hairstylists like Yusef Williams, Larry Sims, Nikki Nelms and Nai'vasha Johnson are giving life to curls at Hollywood's hottest events, and we're here for it. The styles are innovative, protective and fun, providing the perfect inspiration for any occasion.  

Ready to be inspired? Check out the celebs like Solange Knowles and Gabrielle Union that shut it down with their spirals below!

ESC: Yara Shahidi

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

The Blackish star is a shining example of how to pull it back in style. Considering that most heat damage occurs in the front and middle sections, this is a great look for look for anyone transitioning.

ESC: Zendaya

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Zendaya

The singer and actress keeps it simple with a middle part. An anti-frizz styling cream and leave-in conditioner are the hero products for this style.

ESC: Rihanna

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Rihanna

If you're curl pattern is poppin', don't forget about the beloved pineapple style. Rihanna's two-tone hair makes this style unforgettable.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Rose Byrne

Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Rose Bryne

A deep side part, a little mousse and colorful spirals—Rose killed it at the 2017 Met Gala.

ESC: Gabrielle Union

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

The Being Mary Jane star took her curls to Paris Fashion Week and this happened. Volume and color are the keys to this look. 

ESC: Solange Knowles

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Solange Knowles

You know this hair is my shit
Rode the ride, I gave it time
But this here is mine.

Whether you're listening to her songs or watching her on the carpet, one thing holds true: Solange is the inspiration.

ESC: Grammy Pro Beauty, Tori Kelly, Blowouts

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tori Kelly

The singer proves that lifting the roots at the edges elevates a wavy style.

ESC: Rita Ora

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Rita Ora

The shaggy look, marked by the curled bangs and natural texture, pairs well with the singer's aviators and 70s inspired tracksuit.

ESC: Logan Browning

David Livingston/Getty Images

Logan Browning

The Dear White People actress curls are goals. Check out the products her stylist uses here

ESC: Issa Rae

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Issa Rae

The Insecure actress adds bangs and proves that a curly cut makes a big difference. 

ESC: Ilana Glazer

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Ilana Glazer

The Broad City star continuously proves your hair says something about who you are. You can see her true-to-self demeanor in her curls. 

Which style are you going to try?

Tell us below! 

