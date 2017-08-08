How Hollywood's Stars Wear Their Curls

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Whether you're transitioning between straight and curly, or you're bored with your signature go-to, this is the article for you.
Curly hair is versatile, but it doesn't always feel like it. Heat damage and lack of effective products are the enemies to anyone's curl pattern. After twenty minutes of twisting, braiding and staring at a mirror, in front of a mirror, so you can see the back of your head, you just throw your hands up and bun it, right? On a day-to-day, this is efficient. But, what about your best friend's wedding or your crush's BBQ? A bun? Nope, it won't do.
Fortunately, there's a silver lining. We're seeing more natural hair texture on the red carpet than ever before. Celebrity hairstylists like Yusef Williams, Larry Sims, Nikki Nelms and Nai'vasha Johnson are giving life to curls at Hollywood's hottest events, and we're here for it. The styles are innovative, protective and fun, providing the perfect inspiration for any occasion.
Ready to be inspired? Check out the celebs like Solange Knowles and Gabrielle Union that shut it down with their spirals below!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The Blackish star is a shining example of how to pull it back in style. Considering that most heat damage occurs in the front and middle sections, this is a great look for look for anyone transitioning.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
The singer and actress keeps it simple with a middle part. An anti-frizz styling cream and leave-in conditioner are the hero products for this style.
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
If you're curl pattern is poppin', don't forget about the beloved pineapple style. Rihanna's two-tone hair makes this style unforgettable.
Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
A deep side part, a little mousse and colorful spirals—Rose killed it at the 2017 Met Gala.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The Being Mary Jane star took her curls to Paris Fashion Week and this happened. Volume and color are the keys to this look.
Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
You know this hair is my shit
Rode the ride, I gave it time
But this here is mine.
Whether you're listening to her songs or watching her on the carpet, one thing holds true: Solange is the inspiration.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The singer proves that lifting the roots at the edges elevates a wavy style.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
The shaggy look, marked by the curled bangs and natural texture, pairs well with the singer's aviators and 70s inspired tracksuit.
David Livingston/Getty Images
The Dear White People actress curls are goals. Check out the products her stylist uses here.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Insecure actress adds bangs and proves that a curly cut makes a big difference.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
The Broad City star continuously proves your hair says something about who you are. You can see her true-to-self demeanor in her curls.
Which style are you going to try?
