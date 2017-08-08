How Hollywood's Stars Wear Their Curls

Whether you're transitioning between straight and curly, or you're bored with your signature go-to, this is the article for you.

Curly hair is versatile, but it doesn't always feel like it. Heat damage and lack of effective products are the enemies to anyone's curl pattern. After twenty minutes of twisting, braiding and staring at a mirror, in front of a mirror, so you can see the back of your head, you just throw your hands up and bun it, right? On a day-to-day, this is efficient. But, what about your best friend's wedding or your crush's BBQ? A bun? Nope, it won't do.