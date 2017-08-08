Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested for Suspected Meth Possession

Shaun Weiss

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Shaun Weiss recently found himself on the wrong side of the law. 

The actor, known for starring as goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks franchise, was arrested and charged with suspected meth possession, a spokesperson with the Burbank Police Department confirms to E! News. 

Weiss was detained on the afternoon of Aug. 2 after authorities were called over concerns of an unknown man allegedly wandering around the property of an apartment building near Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles. Upon law enforcement arrival, Weiss was found to be in possession of presumed methamphetamine. He was subsequently placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City jail on one count of drug possession, a misdemeanor. 

E! News has learned Weiss is being held on $10,000 bond and is expected in court today. 

At the time of his arrest, the law enforcement spokesperson tells E! News that Weiss was also in possession of credit cards in someone else's name. It was later determined that the property belonged to a friend who did not press charges. 

This isn't Shawn's first legal run-in. According to TMZ, the celebrity's latest arrest comes only five days after he completed a jail sentence for petty theft. Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in connection with an incident at Fry's Electronics where he stole $150 in merchandise, but according to the outlet, ultimately served 12 days due to overcrowding. 

Aside from his starring role in the classic Disney films from the 90s, Weiss is known for his stint on Freaks and Geeks and a cameo appearance on The King of Queens

A rep for the actor tells E! News, "Shaun is asking for prayers from his fans that he can find the light."

