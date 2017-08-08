Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested for Suspected Meth Possession

Shaun Weiss recently found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The actor, known for starring as goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks franchise, was arrested and charged with suspected meth possession, a spokesperson with the Burbank Police Department confirms to E! News.

Weiss was detained on the afternoon of Aug. 2 after authorities were called over concerns of an unknown man allegedly wandering around the property of an apartment building near Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles. Upon law enforcement arrival, Weiss was found to be in possession of presumed methamphetamine. He was subsequently placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City jail on one count of drug possession, a misdemeanor.

E! News has learned Weiss is being held on $10,000 bond and is expected in court today.