Andy Samberg Is a Dad! Comedian Secretly Welcomes First Child With Wife Joanna Newsom

Andy Samberg was keeping a major secret—he's a dad!

The Golden Globe winner and his musician wife of four years, Joanna Newsom, subtly welcomed a daughter together, the star's rep confirmed to E! News. The baby girl is the couple's first child, though it is unknown when the baby arrived or her name. 

While the low-key couple has done a great job of keeping their private life—well—private, Samberg did publicly mention his hopes to eventually become a father last year.  

"I love babies," Samberg told reporters in January 2016. "I would love a baby someday."

The actor got his wish! He and his harpist leading lady tied the knot in 2013 after five years of dating and have been going strong ever since.

As Newsom gushed about Samberg to Larry King in 2015, "He's my favorite person in the world. He's the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment."

Now, they have a new little one to add to their hangouts! 

Congratulations to the new mom and dad!

Us Weekly was first to report the happy news. 

