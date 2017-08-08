Andy Samberg Is a Dad! Comedian Secretly Welcomes First Child With Wife Joanna Newsom

Andy Samberg was keeping a major secret—he's a dad!
The Golden Globe winner and his musician wife of four years, Joanna Newsom, subtly welcomed a daughter together, the star's rep confirmed to E! News. The baby girl is the couple's first child, though it is unknown when the baby arrived or her name.
While the low-key couple has done a great job of keeping their private life—well—private, Samberg did publicly mention his hopes to eventually become a father last year.
"I love babies," Samberg told reporters in January 2016. "I would love a baby someday."