Tamra Judge's Estranged Daughter Calls Real Housewives Star ''Mentally and Emotionally Abusive''

Tamra Judge has hit a severe road bump in an ongoing attempt to make amends with her daughter.

Sidney Barney, 18, slammed the Real Housewives of Orange County star in a lengthy Facebook message shared Monday evening, accusing Tamra of neglecting her three youngest children and inflicting mental and emotional abuse on them throughout her divorce from their father, Simon Barney.

She also claimed Tamra went against her promise to refrain from publicly sharing photos from her recent college graduation, which Sidney described as another example of Judge "[putting] herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me."

Barney wrote, "I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publically as I don't want to be associated with her or the show. For starters, I did not move out when my parents got a divorce nor did I chose my father's side in the divorce. My parents separated in 2010, I moved out of my mother's house in 2013. Me leaving has nothing to do with the divorce, it has to do with the living conditions at my mother's house and the way she treated me and still treats me today."