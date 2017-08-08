You're Doing It Wrong: Spray Tanning Your Scalp

Kim Kardashian has "an unusual trick that makes all the difference."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed to her fans the key to keeping a uniform tan. Before she leaves the spray tanning salon, she asks the beauty pro to spray her scalp. Yes, her scalp. 

"I always ask if I can have the part in my hair sprayed, as well as my body," she shared on her website. "I normally have a center part, so if it's not sprayed, it becomes obvious and appears really pale."

The beauty entrepreneur is currently wearing her signature dark brown tresses, but this hack is even more important when she's blonde. Apparently, the lighter hue make a pale scalp more noticeable. 

"When I have blond hair, it's even more crucial to spray my part," she said. 

If you'd rather self-tan in the comfort of your home, Kim K. has an additional hack to get the look with ease.

"When I can't get a spray tan, or it's been a few days since I've last had one, I will put bronze eye shadow or bronzer on my part to make the color look more natural," she shared. 

Check out the products glowing star recommends below! 

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

Colour Pop

Editor's Pick: Bae Area, $8

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

Nars

Bronzing Powder, $40

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

Smashbox

Similar: Bronze Lights, $34

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

NYX

Nude Matte Eyeshadow, $4.99

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

Anatasia Beverly Hills

Eye Shadow Singles, $12

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

James Read

Editor's Pick: Coconut Melting Tanning Balm, $35

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

St. Tropez Tanning Essentials

Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse, $44

ESC: KKW Spray Tan Market

Jimmy Jimmy Coco

Tanning Spray, $35

Is Kim K. right? Does it make all the difference?

Tell us below! 

