You're Doing It Wrong: Spray Tanning Your Scalp

Kim Kardashian has "an unusual trick that makes all the difference."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed to her fans the key to keeping a uniform tan. Before she leaves the spray tanning salon, she asks the beauty pro to spray her scalp. Yes, her scalp.

"I always ask if I can have the part in my hair sprayed, as well as my body," she shared on her website. "I normally have a center part, so if it's not sprayed, it becomes obvious and appears really pale."