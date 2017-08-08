Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Travel to Africa: Inside Their Botswana Adventure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming one with wildlife.

E! News can confirm the royal and Suits star are currently vacationing in Africa, their latest trip planned in celebration of Meghan's recent 36th birthday. The couple arrived in Botswana late last week, where a source says they stayed with close friends of Harry.

"It was the night of Meghan's birthday and no doubt there were celebrations," a source reveals to E! News. To make the gathering even more special, we're told it was the first time this group of Prince Harry's pals met Markle. As our source explains, he was "keen to introduce her."

Days later, the pair is now well into the first leg of their trip, which the source shares will continue well into August. Meghan and Harry traveled to Okavango Delta, one of Botswana's last remaining great wildlife habitats.