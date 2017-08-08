This Heartfelt Message of Support for Luann de Lesseps From Julie Klausner Will Make Your Day

Luann de Lesseps' biggest fan has a message for her. Julie Klausner, the star and creator of Hulu's Difficult People and former Real Housewives recapper, appeared on Braov's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and had a message for Lu. Klausner has been open about her affection for the Countess and even had her appear on her comedy series opposite Sonja Morgan.

"I am sitting shiva and would appreciate a fruit basket at the very least from you," Klausner told host Andy Cohen about Luann's divorce. "My heart is scrambled eggs ala francaise." What a way to work in that reference, Jules!

Klausner delivered her message of support to The Real Housewives of New York City star directly into the camera.