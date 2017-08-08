Emily Ratajkowski and Juicy J Wore the Same Exact Pants to Jimmy Kimmel

They wore the same pants...at the same damn time.

This isn't your typical who wore it better scenario (you know, because it's usually between two actresses on a red carpet but by some miracle, in this case, it's between a model and a rapper showing up for their appearance on a talk show), but it still is one for the books.

In case you missed it: Emily Ratajkowski and Juicy J wore the exact same Adidas Originals track pants, in two very different ways, while arriving yesterday for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Epic.

In true EmRata fashion, the style star kept her look sexy by pairing the track pants with a cropped grey tee, white, pointed-toe Balenciaga boots, a mini red backpack, gold hoops and small-framed sunnies.