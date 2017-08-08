Nick Jonas and Ex-Girlfriend Delta Goodrem Reunite in Matching Outfits

Friendly exes alert!
Nick Jonas found himself in the same room as Delta Goodrem last night, the Australian singer-songwriter he dated for nearly a year back in 2012. Luckily, this chance run-in was far from awkward and the pair embraced the moment for a social media snapshot.
Both Nick and Delta shared a black and white photo from their evening spent with mutual friends, where they just so happened to be sporting similar denim-on-denim ensembles. "Good night with good people," the "Chains" crooner captioned the picture. Jonas also added, "When you show up in the same outfit..."
This isn't the first time Jonas and Goodrem have reunited since their split. In fact, last month the pair was photographed at the gym together before heading to a nearby restaurant for a bite to eat.
At the time of their breakup, a rep for 32-year-old Delta released the following statement: "Nick and Delta have decided to mutually end their relationship. At this point in time, they are both focused on their careers as they go on different paths. They remain friends and wish each other the best for the future."
Nick, 24, went on to date Olivia Culpo for two years up until 2015 and has since enjoyed rumored flings with Lily Collins and Kate Hudson. In an attempt to focus on the music, Jonas keeps most romance department details private.
"I don't know if I'm really looking for another relationship at the moment," he told us last year while promoting Last Year Was Complicated.
"I think it's really all about the work right now. I've literally had no time. I've been so busy, there's literally been zero time. Maybe at some point, but right now, it's full steam ahead."