Nick Jonas and Ex-Girlfriend Delta Goodrem Reunite in Matching Outfits

Friendly exes alert!

Nick Jonas found himself in the same room as Delta Goodrem last night, the Australian singer-songwriter he dated for nearly a year back in 2012. Luckily, this chance run-in was far from awkward and the pair embraced the moment for a social media snapshot.

Both Nick and Delta shared a black and white photo from their evening spent with mutual friends, where they just so happened to be sporting similar denim-on-denim ensembles. "Good night with good people," the "Chains" crooner captioned the picture. Jonas also added, "When you show up in the same outfit..."

This isn't the first time Jonas and Goodrem have reunited since their split. In fact, last month the pair was photographed at the gym together before heading to a nearby restaurant for a bite to eat.