David Letterman Teams With Netflix for New Interview TV Show

David Letterman is returning to TV, but with a Netflix twist. The longtime host of The Late Show will host a new six-episode untitled series for the streaming giant.

The untitled series will combine two of Letterman's interests, according to Netflix, "in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor."

Each hour-long episode will feature Letterman conducting long-form conversations with a single guest. Letterman will also explore topics on his own outside of the studio. No premiere date aside from 2018 was announced.