Elon Musk Speaks Out About His Breakup With Amber Heard

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, Mother Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! Trailer Will Make You Want to Sleep With the Lights On

David Letterman

David Letterman Teams With Netflix for New Interview TV Show

Vacation Like A Star Badge

How Celebrities Vacation: Inside the $30 Million Malibu Rental Mansion Where Drake and Rihanna Have Partied

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amber Heard, Elon Musk

Media-Mode / Splash News

Elon Musk has something to say about his breakup with Amber Heard

While news broke over the weekend that the low-key couple called it quits after roughly a year of a typically private romance, the tech mogul and actress had not personally confirmed the split—until now.

After his ex shared a photo of herself and The Little Mermaid's Ariel putting forks in their hair on her Instagram account, it apparently caught Musk's eye and he decided to leave a comment. 

"Cute," he wrote initially before following up with a longer statement about their relationship status. "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another."

Amber Heard, Elon Musk, Instagram

Instagram

Photos

Amber Heard's Best Looks

Amber Heard, Elon Musk

Instagram

He also reaffirmed reports that attributed the breakup to difficult work schedules. "Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds," he added. 

The former duo were last spotted together in late May. While Musk continues to work on his various business ventures, Heard has been busy filming Aquaman

"The timing wasn't good for them," a source told Us Weekly. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting." 

While the timing might not be right now, as Musk said, "who knows what the future holds." Never say never!

TAGS/ Amber Heard , Breakups , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.