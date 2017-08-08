Elon Musk Speaks Out About His Breakup With Amber Heard

Elon Musk has something to say about his breakup with Amber Heard.

While news broke over the weekend that the low-key couple called it quits after roughly a year of a typically private romance, the tech mogul and actress had not personally confirmed the split—until now.

After his ex shared a photo of herself and The Little Mermaid's Ariel putting forks in their hair on her Instagram account, it apparently caught Musk's eye and he decided to leave a comment.

"Cute," he wrote initially before following up with a longer statement about their relationship status. "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another."