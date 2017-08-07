The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Makes Her Live Debut with New Fiance

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo aren't rushing anything.

Sure, they got engaged after just a few weeks of knowing each other in front of the cameras of The Bachelorette, but now that they're engaged and their engagement is out in the open, they're not rushing anything else.

"Right now, Chris, we just want to bring our lives together," Bryan told Chris Harrison. He and Rachel explained that while they hadn't picked a city yet (between Los Angeles, Dallas, and Miami), they were working on bringing their lives together in one of those places before talking wedding plans.

However, they do have a season in mind.

"She wants to do a winter wedding, and whatever she wants, she gets," Bryan said.

"But, you know, we're not rushing anything," Rachel added. "We just want to see—build our lives together and get to know each other in a normal sense."