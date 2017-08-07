All the Details on Rachel Lindsay's $100,000 Engagement Ring From The Bachelorette's Bryan Abasolo

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Makes Her Live Debut with New Fiance

Bachelor In Paradise, Logo

New Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek Shows the Moment the Show Got Shut Down

Bryan, Eric, Peter, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Finale: Who Did Rachel Lindsay Choose?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He liked her so much that he put one fabulous ring on it!

After weeks of dramatic rose ceremonies and tearful breakups, Rachel Lindsay finally received the romantic proposal she was always looking for.

Ladies and gentlemen, this season's Bachelorette is officially engaged to Bryan Abasolo.

Before we discuss that heartfelt proposal, there's a whole lot to share about that ring from jewelry designer Neil Lane.

E! News has learned it's a pear shaped center stone that is more than three carts. The ring includes a pave border and a platinum band.

Photos

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

ABC

Rachel Lindsay

Twitter

As for the price of this piece of bling, our insider says it's "over $100,000."

"The ring is huge and she's in love with it," our source added.

For those who missed Monday night's finale, Rachel received an unforgettable proposal from Bryan. "I am the best version of myself when I'm with you," the chiropractor shared as cameras rolled. "You are so easy and effortless to love. And I just want to love you for the rest of my life."

As for Rachel, she also had more than a few nice things to say about the man she hopes to spend the rest of her life with.

"This love has been so mature. It's tested me in ways that I couldn't have even imagined. And I always said that I would know that the person that I'm supposed to be with is someone that I could never picture my life without," she proclaimed. "So right here in this moment, standing with you, I see my forever and I see my future."

Rachel added, "I just wanna tell you that I love you and I'm in love with you and I can't imagine spending my life with anyone else."

And that friends, is another love story brought to you by Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

TAGS/ Rachel Lindsay , The Bachelorette , Engagements , Rings , Reality TV , Entertainment , TV , Couples , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.