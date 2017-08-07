Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Celebrate Their Best Friendship All Over Instagram

Arya Stark and Sansa Stark may not be Westeros besties on Game of Thrones, but in real life, these onscreen sisters, played by Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, are total BFFs.

Earlier today, Turner took to social media to give her gal pal a low-key shout out to honor a very special day, August 7, 2009, a day that changed their lives eight years ago today.

Posting an adorable photo of the pair wearing matching Halloween costumes (in which they appear to have dressed up as naughty Brownies), the redhead captioned her Instagram post, "Happy 7th August my soulm8 @maisie_williams."

In return, Williams posted photos of the friends and wrote on her Insta, "Happy 7th August."

So what's so special about August 7, 2009?