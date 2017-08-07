Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King Edmonds Regrets Bringing Kelly Dodd on the Show

When Kelly Dodd joined the ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 11, she was introduced as Meghan King Edmonds' friend. But with all that's happened between then and now—and boy has there been a lot—their relationship is circling the drain.

In fact, it's gotten so bad between the two that Meghan's now admitting she wishes she would've thought twice about bringing Kelly into this group of women in the first place.

"Yeah, totally," she told E! News when asked if she had any regrets about Kelly. "I think Kelly has a lot of great attributes. Unfortunately, I think those great attributes are completely overshadowed by her nastiness. She just can be so nasty and I don't like that, and I don't understand it. I wish she could separate the two because when she is good, she is so good...but when she's bad, it's like you just forget about all the good stuff. It makes me sad to see my friends hurt by Kelly. That's hard for me to see."