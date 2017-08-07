Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King Edmonds Regrets Bringing Kelly Dodd on the Show

When Kelly Dodd joined the ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 11, she was introduced as Meghan King Edmonds' friend. But with all that's happened between then and now—and boy has there been a lot—their relationship is circling the drain.
In fact, it's gotten so bad between the two that Meghan's now admitting she wishes she would've thought twice about bringing Kelly into this group of women in the first place.
"Yeah, totally," she told E! News when asked if she had any regrets about Kelly. "I think Kelly has a lot of great attributes. Unfortunately, I think those great attributes are completely overshadowed by her nastiness. She just can be so nasty and I don't like that, and I don't understand it. I wish she could separate the two because when she is good, she is so good...but when she's bad, it's like you just forget about all the good stuff. It makes me sad to see my friends hurt by Kelly. That's hard for me to see."
Of course, after tonight's episode, it isn't just Kelly that Meghan has to worry about. Not after that awkward moment with newbie Housewife Lydia Sulahian at the Lamborghini unveiling. "I thought she was fixing my lip gloss. Swear to God," Meghan said of Lydia putting her finger to her lips. "Who does that without fixing your lip gloss, right? I thought, 'Oh, this is nice. She doesn't even know me and she's fixing my lip gloss. This is sweet of her.' No, she was trying to shut me up. She doesn't even know me and she's trying to shut me up."
In fact, Meghan admitted that throughout the course of filming, she never felt a connection with the new woman in the group at all. "Yeah, Peggy's just weird. I don't know Peggy. I like to watch the show and try to get to know her because I seriously never got to know Peggy throughout the last five months," she said. "I can't relate to her, we can't have a conversation. I just don't get her."
