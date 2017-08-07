Luann de Lesseps Escapes Any and All Divorce Drama With a Trip to Switzerland

From Mexico to Switzerland in no time at all, the recently single Luann de Lesseps is living her best life—at least when it comes to her Instagram.

The Real Housewives of New York star, who announced on Thursday via social media that she was splitting from her husband of seven months, Tom D'Agostino, has been a busy bee on social media today. The 52-year-old hopped on both Twitter and Instagram earlier today and switched her name from "Luann D'Agostino" back to "Luann de Lesseps" (even though her maiden name is actually Nadeau)

After that telling change, the Bravolebrity took to Insta this afternoon and showed the world she was quite the jetsetter, posting a photo from a hike during her vacation to Switzerland.

Along with the picturesque photo, Leann, who is carrying hiking poles, wrote, "Just what the doctor ordered! #hiking #waterfall #timetomyself #happiness."

Just what the doctor ordered! ???????? #hiking #waterfall #timetomyself #happiness ????????

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on

Four days ago, the reality star was on quite a different type of vacay—hitting up Mexico with gal pals Sonja Morgan and Carole Radziwell.

Luann is reportedly spending some time away from New York in order to "disconnect," and she appears to be going on her own version of a post-break-up Eat, Pray, Love-cation. Where will the next stop be? And when do we get to see Javier Bardem?

More fun in Mexico tonight! ??#rhony #mexico #girlstrip #fun @bravotv 9/8c #bravo

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on

On Thursday, Luann announced, "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

The news came just two weeks after they made headlines over a public argument at a restaurant, after which she assured E! News the two were "good," despite the spat.

The brunette also said that "sometimes big love affairs...can be tumultuous."

She even addressed the rumor that she slapped her then-husband. "It was more of a tap then a slap," she laughed, again insisting, "It was a lovers' quarrel. I think all couples go through these things."

"What couple doesn't have lovers' quarrels? Tom and I are very passionate and very much in love with each other and things happen," said the now-single star. 

The Bravo star and the businessman got engaged in February 2016 and wed months later on New Year's Eve. But there were turbulent times even before the couple tied the knot. Their road to love had been paved with bumps.

Last April, Bethenny Frankel revealed Tom had cheated on Luann just one day before their engagement party as he was spotted at the Regency Hotel making out with another woman. 

Luann addressed the situation and her plans to continue with the wedding. "It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest," she told People last December. "[But] I'm not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life."

This marriage was the coupon king's first and the second for Luann, who was married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years before they divorced in 2009. They share two children.

