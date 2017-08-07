Luann de Lesseps Escapes Any and All Divorce Drama With a Trip to Switzerland

From Mexico to Switzerland in no time at all, the recently single Luann de Lesseps is living her best life—at least when it comes to her Instagram.

The Real Housewives of New York star, who announced on Thursday via social media that she was splitting from her husband of seven months, Tom D'Agostino, has been a busy bee on social media today. The 52-year-old hopped on both Twitter and Instagram earlier today and switched her name from "Luann D'Agostino" back to "Luann de Lesseps" (even though her maiden name is actually Nadeau)

After that telling change, the Bravolebrity took to Insta this afternoon and showed the world she was quite the jetsetter, posting a photo from a hike during her vacation to Switzerland.

Along with the picturesque photo, Leann, who is carrying hiking poles, wrote, "Just what the doctor ordered! #hiking #waterfall #timetomyself #happiness."