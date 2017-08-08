How Mama June Managed to Bring Her Family's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Fame Back From the Brink After Scandal

"I'm just confused," said Cardwell, then 20. "I'm hearing one story from Mama and another one from someone else."

"Mama said the story isn't true and she said she hasn't seen Mark since he's been out of jail," Cardwell, also a mom by then, continued. "My whole body believes that she is telling the truth," she continues, "but my mind is going back and forth from—you know, hey, she's telling the truth or she's not telling the truth, but most of me believes her."

Soon after, she told E! News' Catt Sadler, "Mama can be very selfish. She ain't tell me she love me in a long time." Cardwell also claimed that there was less than $18 left in the account set aside for her with a $30,000 cut of the family's earnings from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. She speculated that Mama June had bought a car or other items for McDaniel.

"Not true," June denied that to E! News. "I have never brought a car for him and all her money is there, beside the money I have given her to live on—$400 every month and pay her $475 each month for cell phone bills for the last two years. That's the only money I have taken out of there." She also denied via social media that she and McDaniel were dating again, writing, "My kids r #1 priority over anything else and I would never put them in danger period over this or anything else they r my life this is my past I left him 10 yrs ago for it and I wouldn't go back."