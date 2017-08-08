How Celebrities Vacation: Inside the $30 Million Malibu Rental Mansion Where Drake and Rihanna Have Partied

For celebrities, sometimes a hotel just won't cut it. The stars like to go big, especially when they're on vacation, and that can mean going to somebody else's home.

And no, we're not talking about your run-of-the-mill Airbnb. In the world of celebrity holidays there exists a realm of vacation home so large, so swanky and so jaw-dropping that it isn't even available to the common person. E! News wanted to investigate this underbelly of luxury, so we turned to the tried-and-true experts: The Agency. Considered the de facto real estate firm for all of Los Angeles' biggest and brightest stars, as well as its non-famous residents with jaw-droppingly large bank accounts, they have a handful of properties that are just too awesome to sell off to one person. Like this $30 million behemoth.