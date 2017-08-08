How Celebrities Vacation: Inside the $30 Million Malibu Rental Mansion Where Drake and Rihanna Have Partied

For celebrities, sometimes a hotel just won't cut it. The stars like to go big, especially when they're on vacation, and that can mean going to somebody else's home.
And no, we're not talking about your run-of-the-mill Airbnb. In the world of celebrity holidays there exists a realm of vacation home so large, so swanky and so jaw-dropping that it isn't even available to the common person. E! News wanted to investigate this underbelly of luxury, so we turned to the tried-and-true experts: The Agency. Considered the de facto real estate firm for all of Los Angeles' biggest and brightest stars, as well as its non-famous residents with jaw-droppingly large bank accounts, they have a handful of properties that are just too awesome to sell off to one person. Like this $30 million behemoth.
Inside Hollywood's Most Exclusive Real Estate Agency: Plastic Surgery Rooms, Secret Exits and Selling a House to Prince
This house, which sits above Malibu's famed Zuma Beach, has played host to all sorts of secretive A-listers looking to take a few days away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Oh, and Drake and Rihannaonce vacationed here, too. The seaside mansion is valued at $29 million but the stars pay $5,000 per night when they come for summertime staycations. It's a whopping 11,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and two glam rooms that are approximately the size of a house themselves.
It may seem silly for stars like Drake and Rihanna to pay this much money for a week in their own city, but stealing away to a beachside staycation has its perks. What draws big names to this particular home is, of course, the perch on a Malibu cliffside—it's an hour drive from the heart of Los Angeles so paparazzi won't find them. And the compound itself is fortified from any wandering eyes with a host of privacy provisions. Once they're here, it's all relaxation all the time. Except when it's party time.
When celebs show up to start their vacations they'll find a kitchen stocked with their favorite groceries, a bar piled high with everything they could ever want to imbibe and a basement party lair just waiting to be used. It includes a screening room large enough for a group of friends and a wine cellar that holds 1,000 bottles of vino. Since this is a rental property there are a few rules and regulations about what kind of soirée you can throw, but The Agency's Angel Kou told E! News that they'll make exceptions for the stars. That means that yes, Drake and Rihanna could blast the music as loud as they wanted.
