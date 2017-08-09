Here's Your Unofficial Guide to Vacationing Like the Real Housewives

Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you one heck of a vacation.

While millions of viewers watch the Real Housewives franchise week after week for their fair share of wealth, luxury and drama, there's one moment in every season that provides an extra level of must-see TV.

If you didn't already guess, we're talking about the cast trips.

What started off as simple getaway to Las Vegas or Atlantic City quickly turned into luxurious vacations to Italy, Bali, Dubai, Africa and other faraway destinations.

From days filled with shopping sprees and excursions, to nights filled with booze and strippers, anything can happen when you bring these Bravolebrities together.