Everything That Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Have Ever Said About Love, Marriage and Parenthood

If you're like us, you're still reeling from the news that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are legally separating after eight years of marriage, most of which they've been one of the Internet's most favorite couples.

The pair were married on July 9, 2009 in Bali and unlike many Hollywood duos, the pair have enjoyed a pretty scandal-free marriage, not to say that it's been without its bumps. Anna and Chris went through quite an ordeal when the Mom actress gave birth to son Jack Pratt nine weeks prematurely, but luckily, all turned out fine with him. Their 4-year-old son has been the light of the couple's life and they've spoken of their love for him and each other many times in the media and on social media.

Anna and Chris have not been shy about their love for each other or their struggles. Yesterday's joint announcement on social media, saying, "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," was certainly no different.