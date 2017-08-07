Everything We Know About Grey's Anatomy Season 14: Arizona's Lonely Love Life, Matthew Morrison's Possible Return & More

Now that we're only a month and a half out from our return to the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial, details about the 14th season of Grey's Anatomy have slowly begun trickling out.

When we check back in with our favorite Seattle-based surgeons, they'll be in the midst of what star Jessica Capshaw calls a "recovery," which makes perfect sense when you remember that season 13 ended with half of the hospital on fire after an explosion caused by a mad man.

"I think it's in a recovery and I think it's not only in a recovery, but it's in sort of like a moment where you find your place and you gain a little traction and then you move positively and forward-ly on," she told E! News on the white carpet at ABC's 2017 TCA summer press tour party. "We did a table read for both the first and second episodes, and they are righteously hysterical. They're so much fun and very sort of going back to first and second season Grey's. It's very funny. It's very irreverent and funny and sort of on its side. I think it's what you remember and love about the beginning of the original group."

For more Grey's season 14 scoop, read on...