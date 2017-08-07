Cate Blanchett Confirmed to Star in Lucille Ball Biopic Written by Aaron Sorkin

The Lucille Ball biopic that first sparked headlines two years ago is finally making some headway.

E! News can confirm the authorized biopic will star Cate Blanchett as Ball with a script written by Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin. We can also confirm that Amazon Studios has picked up the rights to the film, which will be called Luci and Desi and will focus on the actress' 20-year marriage to Desi Arnaz.

The couple's children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., will produce the film alongside Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.