Kylie Jenner Teases What's Next for Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner's makeup empire just keeps growing and growing!

E! News caught up with the Life of Kylie star over the weekend and the 19-year-old teased what's next for her Kylie Cosmetics line.

"I'm still building [the brand] and that's really my main focus," the makeup mogul dished. "I wanna start my Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel and just start doing more tutorials and really just focus on that. I mean I feel like I already spread myself so thin so I'm just trying to put more focus on my cosmetics, which is like my true passion and what I love to do."

Kylie assures fans new Lip Kit colors are coming.

"Definitely a new collab, a lot of new stuff this fall and of course my holiday collections," Kylie revealed. "That I'm working on right now."

Meanwhile, her BFF Jordyn Woods is "killing it" as a model? So what's next for Jordyn's career?

Watch the interview to find out!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 13th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

