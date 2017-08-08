Watch Kim Zolciak-Biermann Tell Tyler Henry About Her Terrifying Stroke on Hollywood Medium: ''Could This Happen Again?''

The future is looking bright for Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In this sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares the sad details of her 2015 health scare.

"So what they are having me reference to is an acknowledgement of a stroke, but there are two stroke messages," Tyler Henry tells Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann.

"One is a stroke that an individual suffers and then passes away," Tyler reveals to a visibly shocked Kim. "The other is an incident in which someone has a close call involving a stroke, or something like a stroke, but they actually live and survive through this."

If that wasn't enough to convince the reality star, Tyler made another scary accurate statement. "I'm seeing a susceptibility to what looks like blood clots," Tyler reveals.