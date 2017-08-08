The Oral History of Celebrity Scandals at the Chateau Marmont

At the very top of a hill, nestled in among perfectly manicured trees and rising above the billboards and neon signs of the Sunset Strip lies a castle with a very storied history. The Chateau Marmont has graced the skyline of Los Angeles since the early 1920's, when it was built as the city's first earthquake-proof apartment building. Not more than 10 years later the hotel as we know it was founded. The building was destined for star-crossed glamour; it was modeled after a Chateau in the Loire Valley that is believed to be Leonardo Da Vinci's final resting place. Almost as soon as it opened, celebrities began flocking to its hallowed halls.

To wander the Chateau's grounds is to step into an alternate world. Tourists toting rolling luggage breathe the same air as Hollywood's biggest A-listers. The only edible items on the menu are the burger and fries, yet everyone is impossibly skinny. The pool is the center of it all, yet even on the most sweltering of days it barely feels a ripple. It's not the fanciest hotel in the city or even the neighborhood, yet multi-millionaires flock to it. The aging aesthetic only adds to its charm—and the temptation to let out one's seedier side.