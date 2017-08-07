Sharknado Stars Ponder Their Franchise Futures After That Epic Global Swarming Ending

Cassie Scerbo, who returned for Global Swarming after her character Nova sat the fourth film out, doesn't think Nova's death is the end of the road for the character, either. "Nova's dead, but like in soap opera world—or Sharknado world—is she really dead? I mean, I don't know. I feel like they are going to go towards the time travel the next movie, so I feel like maybe she's not dead. Although she never does the even movies, so we'll see what happens," the actress, who also sat out the second film, told us. "But at the end of the day, Nova died. She went down fighting for Fin and his family, fighting for April...I feel like she went down epically. If there was one way for her to go down, it would be fighting."

For more from the cast, including Cody Lindley's thoughts on Fin's older son Matt's future, be sure the check out the video above!

Where do you think the Sharknado movies will go next? Share your theories in the comments below!

(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family)